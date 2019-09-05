The Town of Maysville announced a curfew for the town beginning this evening.

The curfew will be in effect from 10 p.m. Thursday until further notice, according to a Facebook post by the town.

Maysville also has a boil water advisory in effect after a water main break Thursday morning.

According to Town Manager Schumata Brown, crews responded to a water main break on N.C. 58 that was fixed by about 2:30 p.m., however the water advisory is effect until further notice.

“Whenever you have low water pressure you have a chance of bacteria getting into the water,” Brown said.

Brown said he ordered tests done by Jacksonville-based Environmental Chemists, Inc. to ensure the water is safe again.

In addition to the boil water advisory, Brown said Maysville has a voluntary evacuation order in place.

“We’re discussing now what time we’re going to have a curfew … 10 o'clock tonight maybe,” Brown said.

Jones County Manager Franky Howard is not taking Dorian lightly. Though he doesn’t expect Florence-type flooding or anticipate damage to homes, the Jones County Civic Center currently acts as a shelter and holds 40 people and nine dogs.

Jones County began preparation for Dorian during Labor Day Weekend with emergency response teams.

“You never can tell about a hurricane,” Howard said. “We prepare for the worst.”