As Hurricane Dorian barrels toward eastern North Carolina, the National Weather Service in Newport advises Havelock residents in low lying areas to take special care and possibly evacuate.

Meteorologist Carl Barnes of the NWS said Thursday morning that Craven County will start to experience tropical storm winds and rain in the late afternoon moving into night time, and after midnight the wind may exceed 100 mph. He suggested leaving the area depending on where you live.

“People living in low-lying areas need to be aware of water levels – evacuate, stay inside or seek shelter,” He said.

A voluntary evacuation order was given for people in Craven County on Wednesday afternoon for people who may live in low areas. Since then, Hurricane Dorian has been upgraded again to a Category 3 storm, and tornadoes have touched down in Burgaw and Emerald Isle.

Barnes said for residents to use cell phone weather apps to monitor the storm’s progress, or to listen to FM radio.

The storm is forecast to bring a considerable storm surge, according to the NWS. Barnes said expected storm surge levels in the Craven County area will be around 3-6 feet.

Storm surge can be one of the most deadly facets of a hurricane. It occurs when the hurricane pushes water toward the shore from the force of its wind. Factors that can contribute to storm surge are lunar cycle, continental shelf-slope/width and shape of the coastal area, according to The National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane Floyd in 1999 was so bad because of the flooding from rainwater. According to East Carolina University, on Sept. 21 of that year the Tar River crested at 29.7 feet in Greenville, 16.7 feet above the flood stage. The Neuse River crested two days later at 27.7 feet in Kinston, 13.7 feet above the flood stage.

“Threats from the storm go past just the wind,” said Barnes.