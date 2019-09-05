Government and volunteer animal services have already rescued a number of animals from Hurricane Dorian’s approach.

The Craven-Pamlico Animal Shelter had turned over 124 cats and dogs to rescue groups so that there would be plenty of room to take in emergency cases, and shelter director Eileen Beeson is remaining at the shelter through the storm to care for them.

According to Lisa Lee, of Colonial Capital Humane Society, the county shelter is taking care of several goats, a miniature horse, and three peacocks that have been delivered by both Pamlico and Craven counties.

“We’ve got six dogs that were taken in by the Craven County Sheriff’s Department,” Lee said, while Colonial Capital has rescued a cat and its kittens from the area of CarolinaEast Medical Center.

Ben D. Quinn Elementary School, the county’s animal friendly shelter, was housing 12 pets and 104 people as of 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

“So far it doesn’t seem to be a lot going on out there,” Lee said, particularly in comparison with the extensive rescues that the society performed during Hurricane Florence. “Of course, the storm hasn’t gotten here yet.”