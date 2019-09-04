“Should I stay or should I go” is the questions for thousands of Eastern North Carolina residents as Hurricane Dorian approaches.

Despite the storm lessening from its once record-status of 185-mph Category 5 status, it is still a hurricane – unpredictable and dangerous.

Stanley Kite, Craven County EMS director and a veteran of decades of hurricanes, warns that residents should not be complacent and assume this is not a serious weather event.

“I don’t think we are going to have the quantity of storm surge, but we are definitely going to have storm surge,” he said late Tuesday. “We are going to have inland rain problems. We’re going to have flash-flood problems. We’re going to have downed trees and power lines and damaged roofs.”

With many roofs and homes and trees still damaged from Hurricane Florence, they will be especially vulnerable.

“Even if we get lucky and just stay in tropical storm force, that impact is going to take out some stuff,” he added.

As for evacuating, Kite recommends “If they have the ability to move west of the I-95 corridor. It looks like the primary impact is going to be Thursday night into Friday.”

Voluntary evacuations went into effect Wednesday for residents in Zone A. That is basically anyone in a 100-year flood plain. Residents in Craven County can locate their assigned evacuation zone by visiting http://bit.ly/cravenKYZ.

Four Craven County shelters opened Wednesday afternoon - Creekside Elementary School, 2790 Landscape Drive, New Bern; Ben D. Quinn Elementary School, 4275 Doctor M.L.K. Jr. Blvd., New Bern (pet friendly); Farm Life Elementary School, 2000 Farm Life Ave., Vanceboro; and Havelock High School, 101 Webb Blvd., Havelock.

Evacuees who need transportation to the shelters should call the Craven County Emergency Operations Center at 636-6608.

Kite also reminds “Those shelters are a place for refuge, not really for comfort.”

The Sun Journal talked with a variety of residents who either evacuated or lost homes and some who did both.

Jacki London:

London had four-feet of flood water in her Duffyfield home and had to escape with her daughter and granddaughter first wading and then by boat during Florence. She also lost her car in the flooding. She had no insurance then, but rebuilt and now has flood insursance.

She is pastor of Pillar of Fire Worship Center in Warsaw and this time, her bags are packed to evacuate and her downstairs belongings are now on the second floor.

She planned to put sandbags around her doors and hit the road Wednesday.

Looking back, she said, “Even though I received text messages from the city, telephone calls from Emergency Management to evacuate, I never considered the thought I would be in such a dangerous predicament that Hurricane Florence would bring. So, regrettably, I did not evacuate my home.”

It taught her a lesson.

“That lesson is, when you are instructed to evacuate due to the possibility you could be confronted with a life/death situation - you take the high road and evacuate,” she said. “I’ve learned that hurricanes are real catastrophic events.”

George Oliver:

Oliver, a New Bern attorney, musician and actor, had extensive damages to his Historic District home from Florence and was still undecided about evacuation late Tuesday.

“We will pay close attention to the evacuation orders, and take them seriously,” he said. “We feel as though our home is as strong now as it has ever been, due to the repairs we have made this past year. We have also made design changes that should allow it to fare better in future hurricanes.”

He agreed that lessons were learned from Florence.

“People of New Bern will be more prepared this time - we know how bad it can get, and we will take this seriously,” he added. “Prepare for the worst, pray for the best.”

Wick Wickline:

Wickline works on wooden instruments at Fuller’s Music and is in the popular rock band BiPolar Express.

He lost his home on Glenburnie Drive at the Neuse River last year while he and his family fled to refuge with relatives in Michigan. He has since built a new house, which is elevated.

"We aren't going anywhere. We are shaken but not broken," he said. "Physically we are as prepared as possible, but mentally we are still on shaky ground. I assure you, that the people that lost everything are watching this very closely."

Heather Haiss:

She is a longtime New Bern resident and owner of the Brown Pelican on Broad Street. She evacuated her North Craven Street home went to Vanceboro and stayed in a church. She returned to find her home no longer inhabitable. She has relocated, although still in the downtown area.

"I will not evacuate this year,” she said. “It was too hard coming home to your home, autos and belongings destroyed. That was and still affects me to this day.

Before going to Vanceboro, she spent two nights sleeping on the floor at the Brown Pelican. Again, lessons learned.

“Yes a few nights - good memory,” she recalled. “We slept on air mattresses one night and the floor the other.

“Prepare protect and observe the conditions as you can lose everything in a blink of the eye. Things are replaceable,” she added. “We are not.”

Von and Abbey Lewis:

Popular New Bern singer Von Lewis and his wife Abbey know something about losing home and a vehicle to flooding, although it was far from hurricane country.

“Ever since Abbey and I were completely flooded out in 2016, when we lived in West Virginia, times like this give us considerable stress,” he said. “In 2018 during Florence, Abbey and I were blessed to be spared. We did however lose a great deal of income due to gigs being canceled because venues were damaged. We were lucky to lose just that. We spent the recovery time of that helping friends and family rebuild. This time the stakes are much higher. We have a six-week-old baby at home and my family’s safety has to be top-priority.”

Dan Phillips:

Phillips is retired military and a well-known musician at a variety of venues around New Bern and the region.

He evacuated a year ago and is evaluating the situation this time.

“At this point, we are calmly going through the storm preps like cleaning up the summer toys from the yard,” he said Tuesday. “We have a safe place to run to in Virginia. My work, IP is shutting down Thursday and half of Friday. At this point, we are not concerned. Certainly not complacent. We did not flood last time, but we did evacuate.”

Simon Spalding.

Spalding is the area’s most versatile musician and also an author, speaker and event organizer. He, his wife Sarah and children evacuated from their Spencer Avenue home for Florence. They drove west and settled on the shelter in Snow Hill in Greene County.

“Everyone said that Hurricane Florence would be like no other hurricane we'd experienced in Eastern N.C.,” he recalled. “My wife and I had weathered every hurricane since Bonnie at home in New Bern; but for the first time since settling here, we decided to evacuate. We didn't want to be camped out on our roof with two kids and two cats, waiting for a boat or helicopter to rescue us.”

He said the Red Cross volunteers there were friendly and helpful, and soon they were settled in, in the corner of a high school gymnasium on Red Cross cots and blankets.

He had packed essential documents, a cooler of food, a small overnight bag and a day pack.

“We had brought a power strip, which was handy, as lots of people wanted to charge their phones from the few available outlets,” he said.

He also entertained with tiny 17-inch ukulele from his day pack.

In his case, the shelter experience – Wednesday to Saturday morning - was pleasant.

“Greene County is primarily agricultural. Aside from a few Caucasian and African American families, our fellow shelter people, perhaps a couple hundred of them, were migrant Spanish-speaking workers,” he said. “This proved to be a very good group of people to be sheltering with. Our neighbors there were respectful of others' privacy and property, and easy going. A lively card game developed on one bunk, played with Spanish-style cards in which swords and goblets are among the suits.

“Meals were served in the school cafeteria,” he continued. “I remember a Latino worker getting everyone to let an elderly African American woman in a wheelchair go to the head of the line, then taking his own place at the end of the line. I also remember our neighbor, a woman with small children, sharing their cookies with our kids.”

The Spaldings returned to a home with no power, but also with no water under or in the house.

“That evening, our neighbors hosted a candlelight party on their porch... acoustic music, snacks, and congeniality,” he said.

With help from neighbors, he got the yard debris cleared and to the curb and then spent most of the week volunteering at Religious Community Services, mostly sorting clothes; and at Ebenezer Presbyterian Church, where food prepared at Temple Baptist Church was packaged up and distributed to people wanting a hot meal.

“We were lucky - both in our home, neighbors, and neighborhood, and in our shelter experience,” Spalding added.

