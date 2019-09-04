Hurricane Dorian is expected to bring a life-threatening storm surge to the coast of North Carolina, but the western part of the state is likely to see little to no impact.

Dorian, downgraded to a Category 2 hurricane Tuesday, isn’t expected to make landfall in the Carolinas. The main threats are possible flooding, which decrease significantly further inland.

Most days this week are expected to be sunny, with a slight chance of showers in Henderson County on Thursday, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Greer, South Carolina.

Windy conditions are predicted to pick up slightly toward the end of the week.

The maximum wind gusts could be between 15 and 20 mph from Thursday into Friday for most of Henderson and Polk counties. The eastern portion of Transylvania County will experience similar wind speeds, and the southwestern portion of the county could see wind gusts between 10 and 15 mph, according to NWS.

On the other side of the state, the risk of a life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds continues to increase along the coast and has prompted evacuations.

Gov. Roy Cooper issued a mandatory evacuation order Tuesday for vulnerable coastal areas. The order, effective at 8 a.m. Wednesday, applies to barrier islands along the entire coast from the Virginia line to the South Carolina line.

Cooper requested a federal emergency declaration for North Carolina on Monday ahead of the storm.

Additionally, the governor’s office has activated the North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund for donations to support the state’s response to Hurricane Dorian. To donate, go to www.governor.nc.gov/donate-hurricane-recovery.

Campground fees waived for Dorian

The Southern Region of the USDA Forest Service is waiving fees and making campgrounds in the Southern Region available for people displaced by Hurricane Dorian, according to a news release.

Only about five walk-up sites were available for both Friday and Saturday at Mills River Campground as of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. At Davidson River Campground, only two spots were still open for reservation for Saturday, along with about 25 walk-up sites available Friday and Saturday.

Those seeking shelter in a Southern Region Forest Service campground should:

• Select a desired national forest and call or check online to see if any campgrounds are closed.

• Call or visit the desired campground to see if it has space available.

• Upon arrival, notify the campground host that you are being displaced due to the storm and no fee will be collected for those displaced by Hurricane Dorian.

• Exercise caution and keep aware of changing weather conditions.

Some Southern Region campgrounds will be closed due to the weather.