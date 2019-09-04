Almost exactly a year after dealing with Hurricane Florence and its aftermath, Havelock residents have started to prepare for the uninvited arrival of another powerful storm, this time named Dorian.

The hurricane has already caused pandemonium and destruction in The Bahamas as it made landfall there as an incredible Category 5 system, bringing almost 200 mph winds, torrential rain and widespread flooding. Havelock and the surrounding areas were placed under a hurricane warning Wednesday morning.

It goes without saying that preparation is key to staying safe during and after a hurricane or tropical storm. Experience dealing with previous storms, even though unpleasant, has edified Havelock residents’ resolve and ability to make it through what seems like, in the last few years, an annual event as common as The Chili Festival.

One eastern Havelock home even has its windows covered up with the same wood paneling that was used last year. “Go Away Florence 2018” can be seen scrawled in black spray paint on its surface.

Harold E. Adam Jr., 68, has lived in Havelock since 2003. He was an active duty Marine until his retirement in 2006. His first experience with hurricanes was Gloria in 1985 while he was living in Jacksonville, followed by Bertha, Fran and Floyd in the ‘90s, and later Irene and Florence.

Adam said in an email although he did not evacuate last year, and did not incur any damage to his property, he did make extensive preparations. He also said he will stick to the same game plan as he did for Florence. He does not plan on evacuating for Dorian but says that people in low lying areas should consider leaving.

“If you do evacuate, make an inventory of your valuables left behind. Keep in contact with family and friends so that they know your location, intentions and telephone number; take some emergency food and water in your automobile,” he advises.

He says he plans to inspect his home’s gutters for debris and will secure any outside items that could be blown about by high winds. He offered additional suggestions for fellow Havelock residents preparing for Hurricane Dorian:

“If a person intends to remain in Havelock: [You should] secure loose yard furniture; charge your cellular telephone and other electronic devices; get an emergency radio and batteries; safeguard (waterproof) valuable items (jewelry, important documents); get some emergency repair items for your house/apartment (4-mil roll of plastic, duct tape, etc.); let family members know your plans and give them your address and telephone number, and have some spending cash in addition to a debit/credit card,” He said.