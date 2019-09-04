Craven County has issued a voluntary evacuation order effective at 2 p.m. on Wednesday for those living in low-lying areas of Craven County with a history of extreme flooding. Heavy wind, storm surge, rainfall and river flooding is expected in the Neuse and Trent River basins in Craven County as early as Wednesday evening due to the approach of Hurricane Dorian.

Residents living in the following locations that are prone to flooding are encouraged to evacuate: Harlowe (Adam’s Creek and Clubfoot Creek), Fairfield Harbor, portions of the City of New Bern (National Avenue, Woodrow and Duffyfield communities), Sandy Point, and River Bend. Residents in Craven County can locate their assigned Know Your Zone (KYZ) evacuation zone by visiting http://bit.ly/cravenKYZ.

“No mandatory evacuations have been ordered at this time. Craven County strongly urges all citizens to monitor this storm and even if you are not in the areas specifically mentioned in the voluntary evacuation order, consider your safety, take this hurricane very seriously, and make preparations to leave now,” stated Jack B. Veit, III, Craven County manager.

County officials urge Individuals in areas at risk of flooding to prepare for extreme storm surge. Past flood events have shown areas not directly impacted by floodwaters may be isolated and travel may be restricted.

For information on emergency shelters call Craven County Emergency Management at 252-636-6608. Craven County Government Emergency Management updates will appear on the Craven County website at www.cravencountync.gov, on the Craven County Facebook page @cravencounty and the Craven County Emergency Management Twitter account @cravencountync.

The City of New Bern’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) on N.C. 55 will mobilize at 8 a.m Thursday. City officials said staff continue to prepare city infrastructure and equipment in advance of the storm, including gathering storm survival supplies, topping off fuel tanks, ordering additional inventory, and communicating with employees and mutual aid teams who are staged and ready to help mitigate power outages, water and sewer emergencies and debris removal.

Three sandbag sites in New Bern are available to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. Bags are available but residents should bring their own shovel. The locations are: West New Bern Rec Center, 1225 Pine Tree Drive; Stanley White Rec Center, 901 Chapman Street; The empty lot at Craven/S. Front Street.

Federal agencies are also gearing up to assist Craven County and other locations affected by Hurricane Dorian. On Tuesday, President Donald Trump declared a state of emergency in North Carolina and ordered federal assistance to supplement state, tribal, and local response efforts. The President's action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of “alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures.”