UNCW Chancellor Jose V. Sartarelli and Coastal Carolina Community College President David Heatherly signed a Pathway to Excellence Guaranteed Admission Agreement last week. UNCW’s Pathway to Excellence Program provides any qualifying CCCC student completing an associate of arts, associate of science or an associate of engineering degree guaranteed admission to UNCW. Visit https://uncw.edu/admissions/coastalcarolina-pathway-to-excellence-program.html for more information.