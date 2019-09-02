Massive rains in 2018 and drought conditions this year could be to blame

PENDER COUNTY -- Oak trees in the area are dying.

Local forestry offices have been receiving calls from residents across Southeastern North Carolina about oaks that were once healthy and full of life dying in just weeks. North Carolina Forestry Agent Colby Lambert said it seems to be very young or very old oaks that are affected.

“There have been lots of stressors on trees over the past few years,” he said. “First, we had Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and then Hurricane Florence last year. And now this year’s drought has taken its toll.”

He said that worried residents from Pender and Brunswick, as well those in Bladen and Lenoir counties, have called in to report that oak trees on their property have died or were dying.

Lambert said there is a root cause. In 2018, the southeastern part of the state saw more than 100 inches of rain, often flooding for extended days and weeks. Flooding leads to damage of the tree’s root system by taking away the oxygen in the soil that the tree needs to live. The trees root systems are likely decayed and damaged because of the extended amount of flooding. Then a drought, like the one the region has seen this year, comes and no water or moisture at all is able to get to the root system. This causes the demise of the tree.

“Just like us needing water, trees need water. But the lack of a root system really damages the tree, and water can’t get in,” Lambert said.

Pender County Horticulture Agent Tiffanee Conrad said she has received more calls this summer about dying trees than any other horticulture topic. She estimates that 15 or more citizens have phoned in about their oaks, dogwoods and gardenias dying.

Conrad said she has made home visits to concerned residents, and one Pender resident had two oaks trees affected. One was already dead and the other was on its way. But when it comes to rendering aid to a dying tree, Conrad said there is little one can do to help.

“Unfortunately there is not really anything you can do about it,” she said. “By the time you notice, most likely, it’s too late.”

The Forestry service encourages anyone who believes their oak tree is dying or has died to contact their local county extension office.

“It could be that it is not dead, so it’s best to have a professional look at it before it is cut down and lost,” Lambert said.

