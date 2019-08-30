NEW HANOVER COUNTY -- The New Hanover County Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Association (EMGVA) recently announced $17,426 in local grant awards. The Grant Committee made recommendations based on EMGVA grant proposal requirements. The EMGVA supports the New Hanover County Extension Agent – Consumer Horticulture and the Extension Master Gardener Program. Funds for grants are generated by the EMGVA’s annual plant sale.
This year the board granted:
$356 for New Hanover County Arboretum Asian Pear Espalier
$500 for New Hanover County Arboretum Butterfly Renovation
$2,400 Cape Fear Tree Alliance replacing trees
$1,370 for 4-H Environmental Science Camp for Middle School Students
$500 for New Hanover County Arboretum Native Plant Garden
$2,600 for Expansion of New Hanover County Arboretum Herb Garden
$600 for Myrtle Grove Middle School Community Garden
$800 for Native Plant Festival
$1,000 for New Hanover County Healthy Living Summer Camps
$4,500 for Planting the Seeds for Healthy Young Citizens - Southeast Area Technical High School
$400 for New Hanover County Arboretum Pollinator Garden
$1,800 for New Hanover County Ability Garden – Propagation
$600 for New Hanover County Arboretum Vegetable Garden – Interpretive Signage
Anyone interested in becoming a Master Gardener, can call the NC Cooperative Extension office at 910-798-7660.
