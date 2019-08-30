1. Cumberland County Fair: The 33rd annual Cumberland County Fair opens today and continues through Sept. 8 at the Crown Complex. About 30 rides will be featured, along with agricultural displays, food and craft vendors, music and more. Admission is free today, although there is a charge for rides. Admission other days ranges from $7 to $15, with discounts available. For more information, call 910-438-4100 or go to crowncomplexnc.com.

2. Grape Escape bike ride: The town of Elizabethtown will host its second annual Grape Escape bike ride on Sept. 7. The ride will start and end at Cape Fear Winery, 195 Vineyard Drive, Elizabethtown. The ride takes place in Bladen County with stops at several locations, including Lu Mil Vineyard. The ride begins at 9 a.m., and there are two routes — a 60-mile ride and a 30-mile ride. The registration fee is the same for either ride: $45. Registration forms are available at www.elizabethtownnc.org/the-grape-escape. For more information, contact Cameron West at 910-862-2066.

3. UNCP exhibit: An exhibit featuring the work of artist Gail Spaien is on display at the A.D. Gallery at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke through Sept. 27. The A.D. Gallery is in Locklear Hall. The exhibition, Cottage Bonzai, investigates the presence and meaning of utopia in the everyday. For more information on the gallery, the exhibit or the artist, contact gallery director Joseph Begnaud at 910-521-6405 or email joseph.begnaud@uncp.edu.

We want to hear from you: Please submit your events in writing at least 10 days in advance. Email calendar@fayobserver.com or fax details to 910-486-3545. For questions, call 910-486-3500.