ARRESTS

The following people were arrested on felony charges by law enforcement agencies in Davidson County, and, unless noted otherwise, were either placed in the Davidson County Detention Center or released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Lexington District Court on the date given:

• Nyrobi Dyshan Good, 44, of 223 Dorothy St., High Point, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon to cause serious injury, misdemeanor assault on a female, $1,000 secured bond, Sept. 16.

• Zyha Diquan Nixon, 19, of 1-A London Court, was charged with breaking and entering to terrorize or injure, larceny after breaking and entering, $7,500 secured bond, Oct. 20.

• Sakeem McIntosh, 21, of 113 Tyler Drive, was charged with conspire to sell/deliver cocaine, two counts of felony conspiracy, $95,000 secured bond, Sept. 30.

• Danny Ray Kearse, 58, of 107 E. First Ave., was charged with kidnapping, assault by strangulation, misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon, no bond, Sept. 27