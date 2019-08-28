The next time you wash your hands, know that you could be preventing a highly contagious virus from spreading. That would be norovirus, a very common illness. In fact, the CDC reports that health care costs due to norovirus amount to about $60 billion worldwide, every single year.

Lana Simmons, a family nurse practitioner at Novant Health Family Medicine Pine Forest in Oak Island, is here to talk about some very important facts on norovirus.

1. Norovirus is extremely contagious

“It is a very contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea,” said Simmons. “It’s probably the most common viral cause of gastroenteritis worldwide.” Norovirus can spread quite easily. It spreads several different ways such as by contaminated food, water, surfaces, and people. If you touch something or someone that has norovirus and then your mouth, you might contract norovirus. This virus acts fast and you will start to feel its symptoms about one to two days after being exposed.

2. Norovirus has flu-like symptoms

“Symptoms [of norovirus] typically last for about 48 to 72 hours,” said Simmons, “and when you recover – it’s a pretty rapid recovery. You experience nausea, vomiting, watery diarrhea, abdominal pain. Basically, I would say probably half the people get fever with worsening belly pain and dehydration.” In some cases, dehydration will be so severe that a patient might require IV fluids to rehydrate. In what Simmons approximates as around 90 percent of cases, the norovirus will just run its course. Another symptom of norovirus to look out for involving dehydration is that some children might cry but have no tears; furthermore, they can also be sleepy or fussy.

3. Treatment for norovirus is limited

“It’s usually self-limited and treated with supportive measures such as fluid, unrestrictive nutrition, that kind of thing,” said Simmons. “There aren’t any specific antivirals that work for it.” While there are limited options when someone has norovirus, this bug will run its course in most cases. To combat dehydration from diarrhea and vomiting, drink lots of fluids. Always consult your doctor over concerns with norovirus.

4. Some individuals are more susceptible to norovirus than others

“Children are very susceptible to it,” said Simmons, “probably because they touch everything, put everything in their mouth, that kind of thing.” The elderly’s immune systems are weaker than other individuals, so they become more susceptible to norovirus as well. Simmons says that while normal, healthy adults are likely exposed to it more often and fight it off more frequently than we initially realize, anyone can get norovirus. Norovirus isn’t something you can build an immunity for either; individuals can encounter it multiple times throughout their life. Infants are susceptible too, because they are constantly putting their hands in their mouth and contracting germs.

5. You can take precautionary measures to prevent norovirus

First, Simmons suggests proper hand hygiene. This means washing hands with hot water and soap after using the toilet, or while preparing and handling food. Clean vegetables and fruits before eating them. Other foods, such as shellfish, carry the risk of contracting norovirus if it isn’t prepared properly. “When you eat oysters or shellfish,” said Simmons, “make sure they are thoroughly heated. Norovirus can live in pretty high heat – it’s resistant – so you want to make sure you cook your food over 145 degrees to try to kill the virus.” If an outbreak of norovirus occurs, be sure to clean and disinfect surfaces with Lysol or something antibacterial; in addition to this, wash clothes in hot water and dry them at a high temperature. It boils down to proper hygiene practices and being extra cautious.