Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said a Greenville man who was killed in a single-car crash in Gaffney Tuesday experienced a cardiac event that left him unconscious just prior to the crash.

Bradley McCullough, 53, of Transit Drive was driving on a rural Gaffney Road Tuesday afternoon, according to a release from Fowler’s office, when the 1999 Toyota Camry he was driving went left of the center line on Corinth Road shortly before 3 p.m.

Fowler said McCullough ran off the roadway and hit a tree head-on.

McCullough was wearing a seat belt at the time of impact, and an airbag did deploy on impact, according to the report, but Fowler said McCullough was pronounced dead at the scene.

"There were no indications at the scene that the victim attempted to apply brakes prior to the collision which is always an indication something medical could have occurred first," Fowler said in an updated statement Wednesday after performing an autopsy. "I have ruled the manner of death in this case natural. It will not be considered a traffic fatality."