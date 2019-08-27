Dozens of workers began protesting outside of the AT&T office in Shelby on Saturday, and they don’t plan to leave until Wednesday.

“We are protesting unfair labor practices,” said Chris Weber, a member of Union 3605 of Communication Workers of America.

Weber has worked for AT&T for the past seven years as a wiretech. He is just one of 20,000 employees that walked out on Friday after contract negotiations between AT&T and Communications Workers of America – a union representing workers in telecom, media, airlines and other lines of work- stalled.

On Monday morning, he and a dozen others, wearing bright red shirts and holding picket signs. planted themselves outside of the AT&T office on Dekalb Street. They are among the 240 members of CAW in a region that encompasses areas around Statesville, Gastonia, Salisbury, Lincolnton and Shelby.

The Union filed an unfair labor practices charge against the communications group with the National Labor Relations Board for not bargaining in good faith.

“It turns out that for over three months, we have been bargaining with people who do not have the real authority to make proposals or to reach an agreement with us. AT&T has also changed to rules of the game by changing our agreement about how we meet and bargain. As a result, CWA was forced to file unfair labor practice charges against AT&T for bargaining in bad faith,” read a statement published by CWA.

In a statement released by AT&T, the company expressed confusion by the strike.

“A strike would be in no one’s best interest. We’re baffled as to why union leadership would call one when we’re offering terms that would help our employees – some of whom average from $121,000 to $134,000 in total compensation – be even better off,” read the statement.

According to the Union, AT&T is exaggerating the compensation numbers in an attempt to undermine the strike.

“(People) are all too familiar with the broken promises of corporations like AT&T that claim to act in the best interests of the communities they serve while instead sending jobs to low wage and overseas contractors,” read the statement from CWA.

In Cleveland County, some motorists honked their horns and drove by giving them a thumbs-up to those on strike while others stopped to ask what was happening.

"The community has been very supportive," said Curtis Mitchell, president of the 3605 Union.

Weber and his fellow picketers are also appreciative of the local support.

“It’s just great,” he said.

Politicians joined the cause over the weekend.

In Louisville, Kentucky, senator and presidential candidate Bernie Sanders rallied with strikers.

“I want you to know that millions of American workers are standing with you today. Because what you are going through is exactly what they are going through… I'm proud to be here with you, and what you're doing is what needs to take place all over this country. Working people need to stand up and tell corporate America enough is enough,” he said.

This is not a full-blown strike, but a way to bring attention to AT&T's practices at the negotiation table, Mitchell said.

AT&T workers in the Southeastern United States will continue the unfair labor practice strike across nine states until they have someone that has the authority to deal with them, he said.

"If they send someone to the table we can work with it, could be called off at any time," Mitchell said.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.