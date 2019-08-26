While there is no immediate threat to Eastern North Carolina other than rough seas and an increased risk of rip currents, September is when hurricane activity spikes.

Summer temperatures are returning but area residents may want to be extra careful if they are planning a trip to the beach.

An area of low pressure located a couple hundred miles southeast of Cape Hatteras has a good chance of developing into a tropical cyclone but doesn’t pose a threat to Eastern North Carolina.

“It is expected to move well off the coast with no expected impact on land,” said Meteorologist John Elardo with the National Weather Service forecast office in Newport.

But it could churn up rough seas and an increased risk of rip currents.

“There could be an enhanced rip current risk with the possible tropical cyclone formation over the next 24 to 48 hours,” Elardo said.

According to information from the National Hurricane Center on Monday, there is an 80 percent chance that the disturbance could develop into a cyclone late Monday or Tuesday as it continues to move northeastward off the coast of the United States.

The tropical weather forecast also has Tropical Storm Dorian on the radar; however it was moving west-northwest around the Lesser Antilles. Any potential impacts as it moves toward the Bahamas and Florida later in the week are highly uncertain.

That doesn’t mean residents in Eastern North Carolina shouldn’t be monitoring the storm.

“It is that time of year when we are getting to the peak of the hurricane season,” Elardo said.

Peak hurricane season is mid-August to October, but September is when activity typically spikes.

The good news is that the immediate forecast looks fairly nice, with a warming trend to temperatures around the mid-80s for the remainder of the week. The chance of thunderstorms continues.

