BRUNSWICK COUNTY -- Those who shop in the Shallotte area could soon have a shorter drive to some of the most popular retail stores.

An economic incentive grant application submitted to the town by NC Shallotte Smith LLC, indicates plans for Coastal Walk Marketplace, a large shopping center that will be located at the corner of Main Street and Smith Avenue. Some of the listed stores include Ulta, Ross, Marshalls, PetSmart, Hobby Lobby and Rack Room.

At its Aug. 6 meeting, the Shallotte Board of Aldermen approved the grant request, which is the first of its kind for the town. Based on the application, the project could receive a financial incentive of up to $872,000.

According to town administrator Mimi Gaither, a scoring system is used to determine the amount of economic incentive for which a business qualifies. Points are awarded based on increased tax revenues and job creation, which Gaither explained includes both direct jobs, such as store employees, and indirect jobs, such as landscaping and maintenance.

The town also scores projects on the wages it is anticipated to provide. Projects that will provide jobs at or above the state average receive the highest number of points, those that will provide jobs at or above the county average receive less points, and those that will provide jobs that pay less than the county average receive no points.

“We want to attract projects that will pay a sustaining wage -- not just a minimum wage,” Gaither said.

Overall, Coastal Walk Marketplace received between 70 and 85 points out of a possible 100, which fell into the highest two tiers of incentives. While the project is expected to create about 475 jobs, the positions are expected to pay less than the county average.

According to the grant incentive application submitted to the town, the shopping center is expected to generate $55 million in annual sales -- a figure based on annual reports and individual retailer projections -- which will yield $3.7 million in annual sales tax revenue, with Brunswick County receiving about $1.1 million.

Gaither said that exact incentive amount is dependent on how Brunswick County values the project once build out is complete. Currently, its assessed value is estimated at $37.4 million.

Gaither explained that with the incentives, the town does not pay any money out until a project has paid its annual property taxes, utility bills and other fees owed to the town. She noted that it’s also important to remember that the town benefits from the project, as well. Once the shopping center is complete, the town will gain more than $400,000 in property taxes.

While this is the first project to receive a financial incentive package from the town, Gaither said it probably would not be the last. She noted that a doctor’s office had already contacted her about submitting a grant application.

“It’s open to anybody who qualifies,” she said. “We welcome all development here in Shallotte.”

