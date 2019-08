The following births have been announced to:

Hubra Gracie and Dominic Spricigo of Wilmington, Vienna Grace Spricigo, July 31. Brittany Kelly and Brandon Kelly of Wilmington, Braedyn Nathaniel Kelly, July 24. Carrie Hansberry and Eric Hansberry of Wilmington, Kinley Ann Hansberry, July 19. Heather Dawn Cook of Wilmington, Natalie Rose Cook, July 18. Nicolas Petteau and Patrice Neollier of Wilmington, Emilien, July 18. Lindsay Faulk and Nick Faulk of Wilmington, Lucy Malinda Faulk, July11.