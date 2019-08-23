Pardee UNC Health Care will host a free seminar on common foot and ankle problems and available treatments on Tuesday, Sept. 10 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Mission Pardee Health Campus, 2775 Hendersonville Road in Arden, in the second-floor conference room.

Matthew Massey, M.D., a board-certified orthopedic surgeon, will discuss common foot and ankle problems, from acute injuries to long-term degenerative issues, and the treatment options available.

The seminar is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.

To attend, register at www.pardeehospital.org/classes-events. For more information, call 828-698-7333.