The family of one of Gaston County’s first prominent landowners held its last annual family reunion after 108 straight years.

On Sunday, about 30 family members spanning several generations descending from the Robinson family came together for the final reunion at Lutheran Chapel Church on New Hope Road in Gastonia. Family members talked, shared some laughs, had some lunch and visited the gravesites of several family members buried at the church.

The family’s story goes back even further to 1775, when Job Robinson emigrated from Edinburgh, Scotland, to Philadelphia.

Robinson arrived in Lincoln County, which would become Gaston County, when King George III of Great Britain granted him a large tract of land in the area where the current Warlick Family YMCA stands, according to the Robinson family history manuscript “Our Heritage,” written by Ruth Rhyne McCall.

Robinson, a Presbyterian, would marry a Scottish woman named Charity, and the couple had 12 children. One of them was William Michael Robinson, who stayed in Gaston County, and married a Lutheran woman named Margaret Lucinda Rhyne Robinson.

“Job and his wife were Presbyterians and members of Bethel Church in York County,” said Helen Howard, their great-great-granddaughter. “They rode to church on horseback. Job’s children moved to Tennessee, Kentucky and Illinois, and William stayed here."

The first Robinson reunion was held at Christmastime in 1911, just two months after William Michael Robinson died. In the early years, the reunions were held mostly at the houses or homesteads of family members. They would bring out picnic tables, spread blankets on the lawn and played games with the children.

The family reunions would later alternate each year between a Presbyterian and Lutheran church, and were held the third Sunday of August.

Howard, who is in her 80s, has helped to continue the tradition, helping to organize family reunions for years. But Howard says this will likely be the tradition’s last in the foreseeable future “because of poor attendance and people getting older, and the next generation's not too interested in family reunions.”

The family’s influence however, continues. And the area where Job Robinson originally settled is now home to the YMCA, as well as other local businesses, and will soon be the home of the Piedmont Community Charter School’s new high school campus.

