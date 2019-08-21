ARRESTS

The following people were arrested on felony charges by law enforcement agencies in Davidson County, and, unless noted otherwise, were either placed in the Davidson County Detention Center or released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Lexington District Court on the date given:

• Princess Joanna Harris, 24, of 904 Octavia St., was charged with habitual larceny, $5,000 secured bond, Aug. 27.

• Curtis Dwayne Duke, 55, of 4190 County Line Road, Thomasville, was charged with breaking and entering to terrorize and injure, misdemeanor injury to personal property, misdemeanor assault on a female, misdemeanor interference with emergency communication and second-degree kidnapping, domestic hold, Sept. 24.

• Rebecca Ann Peoples, 57, of 359 Tussey Road, Apt. 1, was charged with possession of cocaine, misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia, no operator’s license and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $5,000 secured bond, Sept. 23.

• Teddie Gray Cayton Jr., 45, of 3879 Sheraton St., Winston-Salem, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, driving while impaired and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $2,000 secured bond, Sept. 20.

LARCENIES

The following larcenies more than $1,000 were reported to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office and the Lexington Police Department:

• A U-Haul tow dolly valued at $2,500 was reported stolen between 6 p.m. Aug. 1 and noon Aug. 2 from M&T Pawn Shop.

• A 2008 Lexus valued at $10,000 was reported stolen between 9:15 p.m. Monday and 7:45 a.m. Tuesday from a home on Chestnut Street.