SUN., AUG. 18

“Billy Elliott: The Musical”: By Opera House Theatre Company. Winner of 10 Tony Awards and with an electrifying score by music legend Elton John, this spectacular show has the heart, humor, and passion to deliver an astonishing theatrical experience that will stay with you forever. While living amidst the chaos of the 1984 miners’ strike in northern England, Billy Elliot makes a journey from the boxing ring to ballet class that challenges the long held beliefs of his hometown. Along the way, he discovers a passion for dance that unites his family, inspires his community, and changes his life forever. 3 p.m. at Thalian Hall Main Stage, 310 Chestnut St., Wilmington. Tickets $27, $32. Details: http://www.thalianhall.org/ or 910-632-2285.

Bluewater Summer Music Series: Overtyme (rock covers), 4-8 p.m. at Bluewater Grill, 4 Marina St., Wrightsville Beach. Free. 910-256-8500.

Boogie in the Park concert series: Southern Trouble, 5-7 p.m. at Ocean Front Park, 105 Atlantic Ave., Kure Beach. 910-458-8216.

Summer concert with pig picking: 4-7 p.m. at Wrightsboro United Methodist Church, 3300 N. Kerr Ave., Wilmington. Performing Amanda Hunter and Sylvia Ritchie. Free admission, love offering accepted. Pig picking at 6 p.m. donations accepted.

Movie at the Lake: "How to Train Your Dragon" at 8:45 p.m. at Carolina Beach Lakie. Rated PG. Concessions are available on site or you can bring your own food and beverages. Bring chairs or blankets. No glass or alcohol.

MON., AUG. 19

"Maiden" at Cinematique: The story of Tracy Edwards, a 24-year-old cook on charter boats, who became the skipper of the first ever all-female crew to enter the Whitbread Round the World Race in 1989. Rated PG. 7 p.m. Aug. 19-21 and a 4 p.m. matinee on Aug. 21 at Thalian Hall Main Stage, 310 Chestnut St., Wilmington. Tickets $8.56 (taxes and fees included). Details: http://www.thalianhall.org or 910-632-2285.

Turtle Talk: Learn about local nesting sea turtles With Pleasure Island Sea Turtle Project, 7-8 p.m. at Kure Beach Oceanfront Park & Pavilion.

Wrightsville Beach Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Municipal Lane, Wrightsville Beach (next to Town Hall). Produce, seafood, baked goods, eggs, crafts, music vendors.

Find more happenings and promote your own at StarNewsOnline.com/ThingstoDo.