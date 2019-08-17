Football practice at Greene Central High School felt more like a college practice on Aug. 12, the day before the squad’s first preseason scrimmage. “All Me” by Drake, 2 Chainz and Big Sean blared across the practice field from a portable speaker as the Rams jogged across the field to begin warmups.

In the middle of the action was first-year head coach Jay Wilson, who danced and rapped along to the music as players continued warming up and even ran a couple of sprints with his team before breaking off into position drills.

Wilson hopes the energy he brings to practice is the same energy the Rams embrace every time they step on the field this season.

“Our energy level has been great. I’m a high energy guy and all of my coaches are going to bring energy,” he said. “If we are going to be out here two hours and 15 minutes, it’s going to be strong. There isn’t going to be any dead time. Whatever it is, it is going in a hurry.”

After serving as an assistant coach for two years under former head coach Allen Wooten, Wilson was hired as the head coach on the first day of spring practice in May, a few weeks after Wooten announced he would be the next head coach at Havelock.

Wilson served two years as the track coach for Greene Central and was the JV football coach in 2018 before he accepted the head coaching position. He also teaches a freshman history class at Greene Central, which has helped him convince several students to play football.

“I’m extremely excited. I have coached for 20 years and applied for a couple positions before, but this one felt good,” Wilson said. “A good majority of (our players) have been under me as a coach in some shape or form. It wasn’t a situation where I had to come in and say, ‘Here’s what I believe.’”

Rams senior running back Knowledge Branch said being familiar with Wilson has helped the transition process.

“It’s not that much different because we’ve had him as a coach before,” Branch said. “I feel like we have come together more as a team since he took over.”

The Rams were picked to finish fifth in 2A Eastern Carolina Conference standings this season, but Wilson believes the team can make their sixth straight playoff appearance.

“We want to get back into the playoffs and win a first round playoff game,” Wilson said. “Even if we don’t have them printed around the facility, those are the things that the guys know we are shooting for.”

Wilson has put a greater emphasis on the team’s conditioning during the offseason and preseason. The new weight room program is something safety and wide receiver Perry Tingen said has helped the team prepare for a new season.

“He pushes us to be better every single day. He has been really tough on us and it has made us better and more focused,” Tingen said.

One of the most important aspects to the team’s success this season, Wilson said, is establishing an identity and maintaining it throughout the season.

“I want us to be very physical and I want us to be in position,” he said. “I want us to be able to establish our identity and not have to change what we do every game because of who we are playing. I want teams to adjust to us rather than us always adjusting to them.”

Wilson grew up in Princeton and is familiar with the struggles and lifestyle kids in eastern North Carolina face today.

“We are the same kid. If you are an Eastern North Carolina kid, we are who we are. I can talk to them on that level. I was here and on that level,” he said.

After high school, Wilson played cornerback at North Carolina A&T in Greensboro. Growing up in Princeton, he was always one of the fastest players on the team. When he arrived on campus, however, he found linebackers were faster than he was. Wilson also discovered a four-year scholarship doesn’t guarantee a spot on the field.

Wilson said he uses his experience to help his players understand what life is like at the next level.

“It’s a business. You are on a one year contract. They evaluate you at the end of every year. I tell my guys they can never get comfortable,” he said. “If you are benching 295 this summer, you need to be benching 315 next summer. There is always room for improvement. I picked up a lot of things that I bring back to them technique wise.”

He also hopes he teaches his players more than just football. Wilson said he will often receive texts or calls from former players asking for advice, whether that be about handling college life or parenting advice.

“You want to build that bond with them that’s further than player, coach,” he said. “I love to watch them graduate and look on social media when they take pictures in front of their new dorm. The wins and losses will come and go, but it’s the relationships you build and being able to sit down with a kid when they are 23 and give them grown man advice and he takes it and absorbs it because he trusts you.”