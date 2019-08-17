The multi-platinum singer plays Greenfield Lake Amphitheater on Aug. 25.

Brian McKnight's first hit single was the bittersweet 1993 ballad "Love Is," a duet with Vanessa Williams on which he and the former Miss America trade verses that detail the ways love can either lift you up or tear your life apart.

Intentionally or not, "Love Is" set the tone for McKnight's career. His smooth, emotive and versatile tenor became one of R&B's signature voices in the mid-'90s, and in the quarter-century since, the multi-platinum R&B singer, 50, has released 12 studio albums, most recently "Genesis" in 2017, and sold more than 25 million albums worldwide. He previously hosted his own TV show, "The Brian McKnight Show," and in 2009 he appeared as a contestant on the second season of Donald Trump's "Celebrity Apprentice."

McKnight brings his romantic voice to Wilmington on Sunday, Aug. 25, for a concert at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater.

While some touring artists coast along on the hits in their catalog, McKnight puts out new albums regularly. Inspiration to is all around, he said, and the music itself motivates him.

"There are still great songs to be written," McKnight said. "I have a very short memory. If I had a hit last week, I need a new hit this week, and there are still so many stories to be told."

"Genesis" was an attempt to go "back to what got me involved in making music in the first place," he said, to recapture the feeling of making his first album, "but doing it in a way of 2017."

"Genesis" incorporates electronic sounds similar to contemporary EDM while maintaining McKnight's organic soul sound. His approach to singing is straightforward.

"You can do all the vocal acrobatics and gymnastics you want, but if it doesn't start with having great pitch and being able to stay in the key, the listener — no matter how sophisticated they are — they know when you're not doing that to the best of your ability. So I start with that."

Though pop radio has changed over the past 20 years, McKnight is not one to play the game most play of knocking the music of succeeding generations.

"A while ago I would have had that view, but I think that view has changed," he said. "You know, my parents didn't like the music that I listened to, and in some ways these kids that are coming up, those of us that are older don't understand why they're listening to that. But that's THEIR music and they're doing it THEIR way."

Even as he gives a nod to a pop music landscape dominated by hip-hop and EDM, McKnight, who can play nine instruments, continues to do music his way, with an emphasis on vocals and musicianship.

His voice is as smooth as ever, and he said he's always learning about his craft, finding inspiration in disparate genres, from legendary soul singers such as Jackie Wilson and Marvin Gaye to classic rock voices such as Donald Fagen of Steely Dan, Kenny Loggins and Steve Perry, and female gospel singers such as Mahalia Jackson and Kim Burrell ("the greatest physical singer in the world, maybe who ever lived," he said).

"I've listened to just about every singer who's ever sung," McKnight said. "I try to take something away from each and every one of them."