Brick Crowder always knew he wanted to be a football coach. He never knew, however, he wanted to be a youth pastor. But after graduating from Greensboro College and moving back to Kinston with a history degree, Crowder was called upon to serve at Bethel Free Will Baptist Church in 2010.

“I was a history major and wanted to teach high school and be a football coach,” he said. “When I moved back to Kinston, the youth pastor at the time was leaving so they approached me and my wife about filling in for the summer and God just had his hand in it.”

Things went so well that summer that Crowder took over the position full time and also became the campus pastor at Bethel Christian Academy. In 2016, Crowder started the varsity football program and in their inaugural season, the Trojans won the NCISAA 1A eight-man state championship.

“It was a miracle season,” Crowder said. “We started out 0-3 and got beat up a little. I grew up playing 11-man football and just watching some of the better eight-man teams on film, we were able to pick up some things that really helped us.”

Crowder is looking to rekindle that success in 2019. After a one-win season in 2017, the Trojans fell short of their second state championship appearance with a 30-26 loss to Northeast Academy in the semi-finals.

“We almost climbed back to the mountain top and had a chance,” Crowder said. “The kids caught a glimpse of what they could obtain.”

The Trojans have high hopes for the upcoming season. Bethel Christian has six seniors on the team this season, the most seniors since their inaugural season. With a mature group of players, Crowder is finding he can teach more about football and less about effort and attitude.

“Its neat for me to see the guys who’ve grown up in our program. It’s a totally different experience out here for us right now,” he said. “It’s very enjoyable honestly to have this many seniors. This is the most experienced team we’ve had. This team has grown and matured together. Some of them had a lot of growing up to do and they have done that.”

Quan Hamilton arrived at Bethel Christian in the 10th-grade and said Crowder has pushed him to be the best version of himself on the football field.

“He’s a good coach. He will do anything for you and will push you to be better,” Hamilton said. “My 10th grade year when I came here, I wasn’t that big and a lot of people would run over me in games. Throughout the years he kept me in the weight room and I got bigger and stronger and became one of the most dominant players on the field.”

While winning a championship is at the top of the goal sheet for the Trojans this season, Crowder has one goal that rises above all the others.

“Win or lose, we want to give God the glory and we are unashamed about that,” he said.

Being a pastor and a football coach go hand-in-hand, Crowder said.

“You are trying to motivate young people,” he said. “You are trying to motivate people to live by God's word and live a Godly example. With football, it’s motivating guys to do right for their team. One thing I’ve learned, no matter what you do, you need to be passionate. I believe young people are drawn to passion.”

Senior Lucas Ezzell said Crowder has taught the team to follow their faith and continue to be role models for their friends.

“He teaches us to be a Godly influence to each other,” Ezzell said. “He’s a great coach and one of the best I’ve ever had. I never played football until I came to Bethel so he helped me through everything.”

More so, however, it’s teaching his players to do the right thing and have faith even when life becomes challenging. Crowder’s mother passed due to suicide the year after he graduated from Greensboro College and has watched loved ones struggle with drug and alcohol abuse.

He also knows many of his players have gone through equally difficult situations and believes the struggles and heartache have brought this team closer together. If there is one thing he hopes his student-athletes learn, it’s to keep their faith in God.

“The valley’s we’ve been through personally have brought us together,” Crowder said. “I told them, ‘God has taught me a lot of lessons and if I’ve learned anything, it’s to put my faith in him and not other stuff.’”

Crowder said he and his coaching staff are always available to help when their kids are caught in a tough situation.

“It's pastoral care for them,” he said. “Just looking after them and making sure everything is okay at home. If they aren’t and they need coach to come get them, they can call us. They have a safe space here. If it’s something above our heads, we can get them help.”