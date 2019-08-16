The weekend will include American Legion World Series activities, opportunities to learn about local history and live music.

Here’s what’s coming up in and around Cleveland County:

Friday

National Commanders Awareness Walk: A salute to law enforcement will be at 10 a.m. in uptown Shelby. The walk begins at the Earl Scruggs Center, 103 S. Lafayette St., Shelby. It continues to the fallen heroes memorial on the corner of South Lafayette and East Graham streets. It’s led by Shelby Police color guard and a bagpipe performer.

Riders In The Sky: This group is a member of the Grand Ole Opry and returns to the Don Gibson Theatre, sharing unique humor and musicianship “The Cowboy Way.” Fans of “Toy Story 2” will recognize their music from the album, which won the group a Grammy Award. The concert is at 8 p.m. The venue is at 318 S. Washington St., Shelby. Tickets cost $32.50 for adults and $15 for children, available at DonGibsonTheater.com or by calling 704-487-8114.

Salute to Academic Achievement Day: American Legion World Series is underway at Keeter Stadium, 230 E. Dixon Blvd., Shelby. Game five begins at 4 p.m. and game six begins at 7 p.m. Games air on ESPNU. For information about the games, visit AmericanLegionWorldSeries.com.

Saturday

Mimosas with Meredith: Earl Scruggs Center, 103 S. Lafayette St., Shelby hosts the event at 10:30 a.m. Curator Meredith Nichter offers a monthly program. She and Tanzy Wallace host a discussion about Holly Oak Park, its history and significance to the community. Those attending are encouraged to bring photos, memorabilia and memories of the park. Have a mimosa for $3 or a cup of coffee and join the conversation.

N.C. District 23 breakfast: American Legion Post 82, 707 S. Lafayette St., Shelby, hosts American Legion National Commander Brett Reistad, N.C. Department Commander James Moore and other American Legion officials. Those attending receive a Legion hat and coin. Breakfast, provided by the auxiliary, will be at 10 a.m. The meeting begins at 11 a.m.

Bouncing Bulldogs: The internationally-known jump rope demonstration team offers a workshop at 9 at First Baptist Church, 129 Douglas St., Lawndale. A show begins at 10 a.m. Free admission. The team is directed by Coach Ray N. Fredrick Jr. For more information visit BouncingBulldogs.org.

USAA Military Appreciation Day: American Legion World Series is underway at Keeter Stadium, 230 E. Dixon Blvd., Shelby. Veterans and active-duty military personnel get free admission after picking up a ticket at the ticket office. Game seven begins at 1 p.m. with a ceremony for Medal of Honor recipient Harold “Hal” Fritz. Game eight begins at 4 p.m. with a ceremony for N.C. Army National Guard 505th Engineer Combat Battalion. Game nine begins at 7:30 p.m. For information about the games, visit AmericanLegionWorldSeries.com.

Meet Miss USA: Cheslie Kryst appears at 1 p.m. at the Don Gibson Theatre, 318 S. Washington St., Shelby. There’s a meet-and-greet with Q-and-A. It’s free and open to the public. The event page on Facebook allows those interested to reserve a seat.

Pickin’ on the Square: 5 to 8 p.m. at the Earl Scruggs Center, 103 S. Lafayette St., Shelby. Pickers welcome to come jam informally around the square and non-pickers invited to enjoy the music. Free kid’s crafts and games.

Fashion show: Neal Senior Center, 100 T.R. Harris Drive, Shelby, hosts a dinner fundraiser in memory of Carlos McSwain at 5 p.m. Tickets cost $25, available by calling Samantha Stith at 704-974-6820.

Carolina’s Flute Circle: Southern Arts Society, 301 N. Piedmont Ave., Kings Mountain, hosts the event from 1-4 p.m. Admission is free. Meet the members and listen to an impromptu concert played on Native American-style Flutes. Handmade flutes and CDs will be for sale.

Sunday

Salute To Healthy Living Day: American Legion World Series is underway at Keeter Stadium, 230 E. Dixon Blvd., Shelby. Members of the medical community get free admission after picking up a ticket at the ticket office. Game 10 begins at 1 p.m. Game 11 begins at 4 p.m. Game 12 begins at 7:30 p.m. Miss USA Cheslie Kryst is the special guest for the day. For information about the games, visit AmericanLegionWorldSeries.com.