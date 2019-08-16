Forbert had a big hit in the '80s with 'Romeo's Tune.' His Wilmington show is Aug. 22.

Folk rocker Steve Forbert isn’t about to play a concert and ignore the songs that brought him fame.

"Not to do 'Romeo’s Tune' or 'What Kinda Guy' would just be combative," he said. "It’s great to have songs that people would be disappointed if they didn’t hear."

Before "Clue: The Musical" sends TheatreNOW into the great beyond, Forbert will play the final concert at the Wilmington venue on Thursday, Aug. 22.

"Romeo’s Tune," released in 1979 off his second record, "Jackrabbit Slim," was Forbert’s highest charting single, hitting No. 11 and No. 60 for the year of 1980, while "What Kinda Guy" was off his 1978 debut.

Those songs introduced music fans to Forbert’s music and quickly turned him into a well-known musician. That, though, had a slight effect on Forbert.

"It happens to a lot of people and I could see it happening to me. Things just improved and blew up so quickly. It was quicker than a kid scuffling around Greenwich Village one month was ready for," he said. "It creates a weird feedback. It’s not like I was Michael Jackson, let’s be reasonable, but for a kid with a guitar and a top 10 record, it was a little disorienting."

A native of Meridian, Mississippi, Forbert was recently inducted into Mississippi's Arts + Entertainment Experience Walk of Fame alongside such luminaries as Jimmy Buffett, Charley Pride, Muddy Waters, Elvis Presley and Forbert's musical hero, Jimmie Rodgers.

Forbert has recorded 19 albums and is still on the touring circuit. At times he will ask for requests, but with such a vast catalog of material, he has been stumped on stage.

"I have to say, ‘I’m not prepared to do that,'" he said.

Last year, Forbert released a memoir titled “Big City Cat: My Life in Folk Rock,” which was co-written with Therese Boyd.

The idea started as an idea for a play based around Forbert’s songs. When that didn’t work out, he switched to doing a memoir, and the book garnered high praise from critics.

"It’s 250 pages of my 60 years immersed in folk rock and pop," he said.

Forbert’s career skyrocketed early and he’s had big moments later in his career, like a Grammy nomination in 2003. He still enjoys writing songs and performing.

"I like this. I can go out and play now in a simple acoustic way," he said. "It doesn’t have a lot of overhead and I can be very spontaneous and that’s a very important thing. I’m in touch with reality on the ground, so there’s still inspiration. I’m not a person who has gotten out of touch with reality."