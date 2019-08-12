Twenty-six cadets graduated July 27 from the month-long Junior Police Academy hosted by the Burlington Police Department. The 24th annual academy, hosted in conjunction with the Sheriff’s Office and Graham, Mebane and Gibsonville police departments, teaches self-esteem, goal setting, conflict resolution, gang and violence resistance, physical wellness and community service. Cadets also collected more than 4,000 food items to donate to a local group to help start a food pantry, police said. [SUBMITTED PHOTO]