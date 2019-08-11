1. Grant information sessions: The Women’s Giving Circle of Cumberland County has two grant information sessions open to Cumberland County nonprofits wishing to apply for grants focusing on women and children in the 2019-20 grant cycle. All organizations applying for a grant this year are required to attend one of the sessions. They are: Wednesday at 10 a.m. or Aug. 21 at 1 p.m. The one-hour sessions will be in The Community Room at 310 Green St. Registration is required via the online calendar at cumberlandcf.org.

2. Volunteers needed: Organizers of the Indigo Moon Film Festival are looking for volunteers to help with this year's event, which is scheduled for Oct. 11-13. Volunteers will get a glimpse behind the scenes, meet filmmakers and have the opportunity to watch films as well as provide support during the festival, which takes place in downtown Fayetteville. For more information, go to indigomoonfilmfestival.com.

3. Clear the Shelter: The Harnett County Animal Shelter is hosting a Clear the Shelter Day on Saturday. Adoption fees for all animals at the shelter will be waived that day. Clear the Shelter Day is a nationwide initiative that encourages people to clear their local animal shelters and give a pet a home. The fee waiver includes all regular adoption fees, with the exception of an $18 charge for medicine for the animal. The Animal Shelter will be open that day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To see the animals available for adoption, go to harnett.org/ac/animals-for-adoption.asp. For more information, call 910-814-2952.

We want to hear from you: Please submit your events in writing at least 10 days in advance. Email calendar@fayobserver.com or fax details to 910-486-3545. For questions, call 910-486-3500.