A Sampson County teenager identified as a second suspect in a rash of Roseboro vehicle break-ins has been arrested in Carolina Beach on an unrelated charge.

Avante James, 17, of Roseboro was arrested Friday by the Carolina Beach Police Department and charged with possession of a stolen firearm, according to a news release from the Sampson County Sheriff's Office.

James additionally is being held on Sampson County warrants related to recent incidents in Roseboro, the release said, and faces two counts of felony larceny of a motor vehicle.

James is being held under a $200,000 bond at the New Hanover County jail.

Keyshawn Collins, 19, of Roseboro, was arrested Wednesday, according to a previous news release, by the Sampson County Sheriff's Office Criminal Interdiction Team on warrants for felony breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, misdemeanor larceny and misdemeanor possession of stolen property.

Collins was placed under a $25,000 bond at the Sampson County Detention Center.

