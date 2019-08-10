GRAHAM — Allen Gant Jr. has a challenge for Alamance County: Lead, follow, or get out of the way.

The former CEO and current chair of Glen Raven Inc. delivered the keynote address for Alamance Community College’s annual State of Alamance panel Friday, Aug. 9, where stakeholders from across the county gathered to hear about recent successes and future challenges in business, health and education.

Moderated by Triad Business Journal Editor Lloyd Whittington, the panel consisted of Elon University President of Connie Book, Impact Alamance Executive Director Tracey Grayzer, LabCorp Senior Vice President Traci Butler, and Alamance Regional Medical Center Interim President Vicki Moran.

While the all-female panel produced plenty of examples of collaboration among Elon, ARMC and LabCorp, Gant’s speech centered on missed connections.

“It’s amazing when you look at Alamance and where it is positioned geographically and what we have to offer,” Gant said. “So why do we need to do much of anything? … Because there are some things we need to do, and there are things that we’re not proud of. And there are some things, quite frankly, that we don’t want to hear.”

A little more than 164,670 people live in Alamance County. Within that group, Gant told the crowd:

59 percent of households with children are eligible for food stamps;53 percent of children are eligible for free or reduced-price lunch at school;14.4 percent of 25-year-olds don’t have high school diplomas;12.5 percent of families live in poverty; and10.5 percent of families live below the poverty line with children.

The median income is $42,413, which is $9,000 less than the state average.

“Now when I look at those statistics and I sit back from the fire and [ask], ‘Have we done a great job?’ I’d say, ‘We’ve had a hell of a start, but we’re by no means where we want to be.’ And so you say, ‘Well, what do we do? How do we make this happen?’”

More than 20 percent of county residents work in education, nonprofit or government. Many of the leaders in those fields were in the audience, and Gant had no issue speaking directly to them.

“Each one of us in this room has the capacity to move the needle, but there’s an interesting element about that,” he said. “Most of us live in silos. Most of us are from Mebane, or Graham, or Elon, or Gibsonville or Alamance. Please don’t tell me how it’s done in Glen Raven, if you follow what I’m saying. We think, all of us, that we have the answers, and it’s either done our way or no way. So the challenge that I will give to you is to imagine what could happen in Alamance County if we take advantage of the access and resources that we have, and we deploy them together, and then we come together in a way for all of our residents. We come together and put aside our differences.”

On May 20, Glen Raven unveiled a new corporate headquarters for its Sunbrella division, demonstrating that the company, which has been in Alamance County for 139 years, isn’t going anywhere.

Gant has put his faith in this county, he said. It’s time for others to step up to the plate, and that means spending money.

“If I add the budgets for the top five communities in Alamance County together, that’s $121 million,” he said. “If I put the county budget on top of that, then you’ve got $297.88 million last year. Are you telling me that we’re not creative enough and strong enough to put 5 percent to work on the top three priorities this county has?”

Change takes sacrifice, he continued, and it takes “saying ‘I love you’ and ‘What can we do together than we cannot do apart?’”

“In times like this, lead, follow or get the hell out of the way,” he said. “How about that?”

Not to end on too harsh a note, Gant thanked the crowd for allowing him time to share his thoughts, even if his speech wasn’t what they expected.

“I love this county,” he concluded. “I love this place. I love each of you, and I love our opportunity. As my father once told me, ‘Son, one day you’ll be judged by something else besides your potential,’ and that’s where Alamance County is.”

