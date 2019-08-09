The Thalian Association opens the dark, goofy musical comedy on Aug. 15 at the Hannah Block USO/Community Arts Center.

With Wilmington still technically in drought mode, let's all take a moment to consider what it might be like if we weren't allowed to flush our toilets. Or, you know, use the bathroom at all without paying for the privilege.

Which is the bizarre and yet somehow prescient premise of "Urinetown," one of the most delightfully strange Broadway musicals of all time. The Tony-winning comedy (book, score), which features both goofy humor and stellar, soaring songs, ran in New York for two and half years in the early 2000s. On Thursday, Thalian Association Community Theatre flows "Urinetown" into the Hannah Block USO/Community Arts Center for a two-weekend run.

Patrick Basquill is directing "Urinetown" for the Thalians, a rare dystopian comedy about where our world might be headed in terms of government authoritarianism driven by environmental distress.

"Clearly, right now we're in a pretty extreme state of turmoil and chaos," Basquill said. "As artists, our job is to reflect that and hopefully make it palatable ... One of the things in the show that really reflects how the world is now, (all of the characters) think that they're the hero."

In the wacky world of "Urinetown," home toilets have been abolished due to a crushing 20-year drought. Law-abiding citizens must pay to use the facilities operated by the Urine Good Company, or the UGC. Naturally, those with limited access to funds must seek out the grossest facilities. (LaRaisha DiEvelyn Dionne plays the high-note-hitting Penelope Pennywise, proprietress of Amenity #9, the poorest, filthiest urinal in town.) And those who try to do their business in the bushes, or use jars up in their rooms, are arrested and summarily sent to the Urinetown of the title, from which no one ever returns. Like never. Not ever.

Against this draconian backdrop, Bobby Strong (Mathis Turner), whose father, Joseph "Old Man" Strong, is sent to Urinetown early in the show, leads a rebellion against the UGC, which is controlled by the wealthy, ruthless and beautifully named Caldwell B. Cladwell (Jon Wallin), with whose daughter, Hope (Rachel Walter), Bobby is having a thing. An attempt to crush the rebellion, as well as a perhaps unexpected ending, ensue.

Part of what makes "Urinetown" brilliant is that it makes fun of the conventions of musicals while following those conventions to a T. Certain characters, notably the brutal Officer Lockstock (Caylan McKay) and the question-filled Little Sally (Beth Corvino), repeatedly reference and mock what they see as the show's shortcomings. (One is even titled "Too Much Exposition.")

The songs — which range from dark, minor-key stomps ("Cop Song") and gospel rave-ups ("Run, Freedom, Run!") to intentionally cheesy, but kinda pretty, ballads ("Follow Your Heart") — reference a number of other shows, from Kurt Weill's "Threepenny Opera" to the similarly insurgent "Les Miserables." The music director is Thaddeus Freidline, who ably led the band for Pineapple-Shaped Lamps' production of "Cannibal! The Musical" last year.

The humor, with lots of punny lines and plenty of stupid-smart moments, is baked into the script, so Basquill said he's instructed his actors to play things straight and let the laughs take care of themselves.

.embed-container { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; max-width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; }

A notable, award-winning Wilmington performer, Basquill most recently played the leading role of Alferd Packer in "Cannibal" last year. These days, he makes his living as a video producer directing music videos for game nerds JT Music among many other projects for Wallaby Media. Basquill said he's occasionally had to fight his instincts as a performer while leading "Urinetown" rehearsals, but that it's helped him grow as a director.

Then again, taking care of business, sometimes under duress, is what "Urinetown" is all about.

Contact John Staton at 910-343-2343 or John.Staton@StarNewsOnline.com.