Two Spartanburg colleges ranked in the state’s top 10 Best Value Colleges in South Carolina, according to a New York-based financial technology company. SmartAsset ranked Wofford College as fourth and University of South Carolina Upstate seventh.

The top three Best Value colleges were Citadel Military College of South Carolina, Clemson University and University of South Carolina-Columbia.

“Earning a degree can increase your skill set, job prospects and net worth,” according to New York City-based SmartAsset. “But with rising college costs, where you choose to get that degree can make a big difference.”

The study included tuition, student living costs and the average scholarships and grants offered to students.

To capture what students get in return, it looked at student retention rate and the average starting salary.

For Wofford, the average annual amount in scholarships and grants per student was $28,158; the starting salary was $49,000; college tuition $11,454; student living costs, $14,834; and student retention rate, 88 percent.

For USC Upstate, the average annual amount in scholarships and grants per student was $7,674; average starting salary, $45,300; college tuition, $11,190; student living costs, $13,071; and retention rate, 68 percent.

“Wofford College consistently is recognized as a best value college by numerous publications, including the New York Times, Princeton Review, Forbes, U.S. News, Kiplinger’s Personal Finance and now SmartAsset,” said Wofford spokeswoman Laura Corbin.

“This recognition reflects our long-term commitment to balancing two important priorities: offering an outstanding residential academic program and focusing on affordability for a wide range of students and their families who recognize the value of a college education.

USC Upstate spokesman Trevor Anderson said, "USC Upstate is pleased and proud to offer affordable accessible quality edudation to citizens of the Upstate."

SmartAsset uses Automated Financial Modeling technology to simulate how decisions like buying or renting a home will affect someone financially.