GRAHAM — The Graham City Council spent most of its meeting Tuesday, Aug. 6, on something that wasn’t even on the agenda: plans for Main Street and worries about losing downtown parking.

“It would 100 percent close my business,” said Shelly White, owner of Little Blessings Consignment on North Main Street.

As the Times-News published in early April, getting an inventory and plan for downtown’s stormwater and sewer systems ahead of the state Department of Transportation’s repaving of N.C. 87 — North Main Street — was the main reason the council hired Maryland-based Toole Design Group to develop a small-area plan for Graham’s infrastructure. The DOT will give the city some say in how the work is done and time to upgrade the underground infrastructure before repaving, which would be much cheaper, but only if there is a plan, Mayor Jerry Peterman said.

“We needed to slow the DOT down,” Peterman said. “We don’t really want this plan.”

But the “unveiling” of Toole Group’s concepts last month left a lot people worried about conceptual drawings showing Main Street going into Court Square narrowed to allow for more sidewalks, grass and trees, traffic circles on Main Street north and south of Court Square, reverse-angle parking, and no parking on Court Square. That led to a lot of angry back and forth on social media, and about 18 speakers Tuesday telling the council how much they hated those ideas.

“I cannot walk from the public parking lot to the businesses in downtown Graham because of my health, and I’m not the only one,” Judy Ward said.

“The downtown businesses need their parking,” business owner and City Council candidate Jennifer Talley said. “Please, please consider us.”

Several speakers were angry at the council for not making it clear that underground infrastructure was the city’s priority, though Peterman said city representatives, including Peterman, said so at every community meeting. He also said reverse-angle parking was something the city Planning Department had already eliminated.

Others supported downtown improvements even if they were skeptical of these ideas.

“But if we don’t do anything, we’re going to end up like Lumberton or Rocky Mount or Kinston, or any of these cities that haven’t done anything to improve their downtown,” Ben Barnhill said. “Something really needs to be done. I don’t know if [this concept is] the right thing.”

Council members and downtown business owners Griffin McClure and Lee Kimrey apologized for failing to explain things clearly.

“What they are are conceptual drawings,” McClure said. “It was mislabeled, and honestly I expressed concern at our July 2 meeting that they were being called an unveiling of a plan when I don’t think we got that phrasing right, and I apologize for my role in not framing that correctly.”

McClure said the consultants “dream in technicolor,” and the council’s job was to bring all that in line with reality, though he liked some of the ideas for pedestrian traffic and getting people to slow down and walk from business to business instead of just pulling in and pulling out.

“The idea of eliminating parking is not realistic,” Kimrey said. “Infrastructure improvement is the bottom line; we cannot continue to grow in the downtown without them.”

The Toole Group hasn’t yet given the council an actual proposal, City Manager Frankie Maness said, so it was difficult to argue about the particulars. That plan should be ready by October if not sooner, he said.

Pump station

The city finally has a contract, funding and a timeline to replace the notoriously leaky Boyd Creek sewer pump station.

“I’m very grateful to get to this point with this project,” Maness said.

Boyd Creek has been a problem for years. The city reported that the 1959-vintage pump station at the dead end of Ingold Drive spilled about 488,840 gallons of untreated sewage in 2017, had a 12,400-gallon spill last August, and a 17,460-gallon spill in October.

The city now has a $612,000 grant and access to $2.4 million in no-interest state loans to replace the pump station, and an estimate of close to $2.8 million from the Haren Construction Co. to do the work.

Once the project starts, it’s supposed to take 270 days, Maness said, but first the city has to order the new equipment, which will take some time to get, and between weather above ground and rock below, there are lots of opportunities for delays and extra expenses.

