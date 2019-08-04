SUN., AUG. 4

“Billy Elliott: The Musical”: By Opera House Theatre Company. Winner of 10 Tony Awards and with an electrifying score by music legend Elton John, this spectacular show has the heart, humor, and passion to deliver an astonishing theatrical experience that will stay with you forever. While living amidst the chaos of the 1984 miners’ strike in northern England, Billy Elliot makes a journey from the boxing ring to ballet class that challenges the long held beliefs of his hometown. Along the way, he discovers a passion for dance that unites his family, inspires his community, and changes his life forever. 7:30 p.m. at Thalian Hall Main Stage, 310 Chestnut St., Wilmington. Tickets $27, $32. Details: http://www.thalianhall.org/ or 910-632-2285.

Bluewater Summer Music Series: Uptown Easy (soul), 4-8 p.m. at Bluewater Grill, 4 Marina St., Wrightsville Beach. Free. 910-256-8500.

Boogie in the Park concert series: Gary Lowder and Smokin’ Hot (beach), 5-7 p.m. at Ocean Front Park, 105 Atlantic Ave., Kure Beach. 910-458-8216.

Holden Beach concert: North Tower (beach), 6:30-8 p.m. at Holden Beach Pavilion under the bridge. Free. Refreshments for sale. Bring a blanket or lawn chair.

MON., AUG. 5

"The Last Black Man In San Francisco" at Cinematique: A young man searches for home in the changing city that seems to have left him behind. Jimmie and his best friend Mont try to reclaim the house built by Jimmie's grandfather, launching them on a poignant odyssey that connects them to their past, even as it tests their friendship and sense of belonging in the place they call home. Rated R. 7 p.m. Aug. 5-7 and a 4 p.m. matinee on Aug. 7 at Thalian Hall Main Stage, 310 Chestnut St., Wilmington. Tickets $8.56 (taxes and fees included). Details: http://www.thalianhall.org or 910-632-2285.

Brit Floyd World Tour: Pink Floyd tribute, 6:30 p.m. doors, 7:30 p.m. show Aug. 5 at CFCC Wilson Center, 703 N. Third St., downtown Wilmington. Tickets $45-$179. Details: 910-362-7999 or https://cfcc.edu.

Wrightsville Beach Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Municipal Lane, Wrightsville Beach (next to Town Hall). Produce, seafood, baked goods, eggs, crafts, music vendors.

