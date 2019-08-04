RALEIGH – Alexander Christopher Bean, president of the Terpsichorean Club of Raleigh, recently announced that invitations have been extended to the 93rd annual North Carolina Debutante Ball. The ball will be Sept. 5-7. The formal presentation of young ladies from across the state will highlight the weekend festivities.

The debutantes from the Wilmington area are:

Elliott Lamar Anderson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Zollie Neil Anderson IIIElizabeth Flowers Baker, daugher of Mr. and Mrs. Johnnie Caswell Baker Jr.Susanna Davis Baldwin, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Selden Baldwin IVMollie Hayes Carter, daughter of Mr. Ernest Rawls Carter Jr. and Ms. Dawn Lee Brinkley CarterCaroline Pattison Caviness, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Watson Godwin CavinessAnn Porterfield "Porter" Creighton, daughter of Mr. Charles Scott Creighton and Mrs. Monika Creighton WilliamsElizabeth Lee Criner, daughter of Mr. Sherman Lee Criner and The Honorable Sandra Alice RayElizabeth "Lizzy" Grimes Crumpton, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Slade Crumpton Jr.Mary Helen Earp, daugher of Mr. and Mrs. Allen Jefferson EarpSara Scott Howard , daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Scott Alan HowardAnna Catherine Lloyd, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Christian Blakeslee LloydLillian "Lilly" Geiger Parker, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Conroy ParkerEllen "Elly" Grace Phillips, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Meacham PhillipsJamie Lynn Porter, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Carver Porter, Jr.Wallace Katherine McLean Robinson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Hendry Robinson Jr.Lindley MacRae Spears, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Carl Lindley Spears IIISydney Rose Williams, daughter of Mr. Richard Bruce Williams and Ms. Patricia Peterson McCumbee

