Three Jewish-themed features will screen in August at the Pointe 14 Cinemas.

For its fourth year, the Wilmington Jewish Film Festival is mounting a summer season, with three films screening on Thursday nights in August.

This summer, however, instead of its past home of Thalian Hall downtown, the festival will stage showings at The Pointe 14 Cinemas off Independence Boulevard in Wilmington.

"It's a new thing for us," said festival spokesman Pam Sender. "We think it will work out well."

Sender said the festival will return to Thalian Hall for its spring 2020 season.

All screenings will be at 7 p.m. Scheduled features include:

"The Cakemaker," 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8: This 2017 Israeli drama follows Thomas, a German baker, who has an affair with Oren, a married Israeli man. When Oren dies in a car crash, Thomas travels to Jerusalem, seeking answers. There, he goes to work for Oren's widow, who runs a small cafe. Thomas' cakes are a success, but he finds himself becoming increasingly close to Anat, the widow, and her children. "The Caretaker" won seven Ophirs, the Israeli version of the Oscars. This featured is rated R.

"The Spy Behind Home Plate," 7 p.m. Aug 15: This 2019 documentary, written and directed by Aviva Kempner, follows the amazing career of Morris "Moe" Berg, a baseball catcher who played for 16 seasons in the major leagues. Known as "the brainiest guy in baseball," Berg was a graduate of Princeton and the Columbia University Law School. Fluent in several languages, he was famous for reading 10 newspapers a day. Only later did some fans discover that Berg was a U.S. secret agent. He shot clandestine footage of Tokyo Bay while on a baseball tour of Japan in 1934. During World War II, he worked with the OSS, the predecessor of the CIA, where he quizzed foreign scientists about the German A-bomb program and organized secret missions to Yugoslavia. A fervent supporter of Israel, Berg had his remains buried on Mount Scopus in Jerusalem.

"Love in Suspenders," 7 p.m. Aug. 22: An Israeli romantic comedy, "Love in Suspenders" follows Tammy, a 60-something widow, and Beno, a 70-year-old widower. They meet when Tammy hits Beno with her car. They're rather mismatched; she's a smiling optimist, while he's a curmudgeon. But they fall in love.

The festival will continue its tradition of post-screening desserts. Treats will be available from the nearby Heavenly Sweet ice cream shop with patrons' ticket stubs.