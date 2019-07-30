The Alamance County Children’s Dental Health Center has received $430,000 from The Duke Endowment to provide on-site dental health services in Alamance-Burlington elementary schools.

“School-based programs are designed to remove barriers by meeting children where they spend much of their days, and to help ensure they are healthy, pain-free and ready to learn,” said Stacy Warren, program officer for health care at The Duke Endowment.

The School-Based Oral Health Expansion grant will fund education, examinations, X-rays, prophys, fluoride, sealants, amalgam fillings and case management. For more advanced cases, children will be referred to the office at 1914 McKinney St., Burlington, or to a pediatric dentist, the county Health Department says.

The grants are part of a multiyear initiative to address oral health in the state, with an early focus on school-age children, the department says. The county Children’s Health Center serves 3,500–4,000 kids up to age 21 a year, the department says.