After a scorching stretch, July is leaving the Cape Fear region on far friendlier terms. Temperatures for this work week should stay close to average, with chances for showers increasing later in the week.

Meanwhile, it appears that the tropics may be starting to wake up, just in time for the Cape Verde season.

Here's the setup: The Carolinas are spending the last days of July under the sunny influence of high pressure. This ridge is beginning to weaken, however, and will move further offshore as a trough pushes through the mountains. Highs today and Tuesday will be seasonal, in the low 90s, with a tolerable dewpoint, low PWAT (potential rainfall) values and only isolated afternoon showers.

By Wednesday, look for additional clouds ahead of an advancing trough. As of now, it doesn't look like any sort of organized rainfall will come until late Wednesday; however, humidity levels will increase, making both Tuesday and Wednesday less pleasant in the Cape Fear region. Highs will hit 92 to 94, and the heat index will begin creeping back toward triple digits.

The best shot at rain will probably be late Wednesday into Thursday, depending on the arrival of the front. It's not likely that we'll see any organized storms, just rain blobs across the Sandhills. These may hold Fayetteville below 90 degrees if they arrive in the afternoon, but with dew points back in the low 70s, it's going to feel muggy.

Night-time temperatures should drop into the upper 60s early in the week, giving the AC a chance to catch its breath. By mid-week, we'll see lows stalling in the low 70s again.

In the tropics: Ever wonder why hurricanes traditionally begin shoving off the African coast in August and September? Honestly, the storms have always been there. They generally form over the plains of Africa, generating strength from tropical heat and becoming large convective systems.

A combination of cool offshore water, plenty of dust from the Saraha Desert and generally uncooperative upper air currents slice these would-be systems to bits before now. That's not a guarantee ... folks in the region may remember 1996's Hurricane Bertha, a Cape Verde storm spawned in early July ... but early storms face much more difficult conditions.

By August, however, the water is a bit warmer (though there is still a large "cool pool" west of Africa) and dust levels carried by trade winds have subsided. The systems rolling off Africa tend to be better organized as well in late summer, giving them a better chance of surviving the cool pool and reaching warmer waters.

If high pressure is in place over the Atlantic, the storms generally ride along the southern edge of that ridge into the Western Atlantic. If not, they tend to break north early, sometimes threatening Europe.

Thus far this year, a few promising waves have left Africa, but didn't survive long enough to draw attention. Closer to home, things have been active recently, and appear to be continuing.

The National Hurricane Center has begun watching a home-grown organized wave, currently named 95L. While development isn't likely soon, by the weekend it could be in the Bahamas ... which makes it something folks in the Carolinas will want to watch. Stay tuned!

Got a weather question? Chick Jacobs can be reached at ncweatherhound@gmail.com or NCWeatherhound on Twitter.