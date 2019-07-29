MON, JULY 29

Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall: The Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 885, in conjunction with The American Honor Guard of NC. The wall will be located at the Mayfaire Town Center at 1055 International Drive. Closing ceremony at 8 a.m. Free to the public.

"Non-Fiction" at Cinematique: 7 p.m. July 29, 30, 31, Aug. 1-2 and 4 p.m. matinee on July 31 at Thalian Hall Main Stage, 310 Chestnut St., Wilmington. Alain is in his 40s and runs a famous publishing house which publishes novels by his friend Léonard, a bohemian writer. Alain's wife, Selena, is the star of a popular TV series and Léonard's companion, Valérie, is the devoted assistant of a political figure. Although they are longtime friends, Alain is about to turn down Léonard's new manuscript, complicating the relationship between the two couples. Rated R. Tickets $8.56 (taxes and fees included). Details: http://www.thalianhall.org or 910-632-2285.

Wrightsville Beach Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Municipal Lane, Wrightsville Beach (next to Town Hall). Produce, seafood, baked goods, eggs, crafts, music vendors.

TUE., JULY 30

Calabash Summer Concert: The Blackwater Band (rock, blues country), 6 p.m. at Calabash Town Park, 868 Persimmon Road. Free. Food trucks on site. In case of bad weather, concerts may be canceled. 910-579-6747.

Kure Beach Market: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at Ocean Front Park, 105 Atlantic Ave., Kure Beach. Local fruits, vegetables, locally made crafts. Pet friendly.

Walking tour of historic Carolina Beach Boardwalk: 10 a.m. Meet at the Visitors Bureau kiosk just south of the new Hampton Inn. Members of the Federal Point Historic Preservation Society leading a 50-minute tour. $10 admission. 910-458-0502.

Turtle Talk: Presented by Wrightsville Beach Sea Turtle Project, 7:30 p.m. at Coastal Education Center, 309 W. Salisbury St., Wrightsville Beach. Free admission. The event teaches about the native nesting sea turtles of coastal North Carolina and what you can do to help protect their habitat.

