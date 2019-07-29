WILMINGTON -- Cape Fear Community College recently announces appointments to the board of trustees. Bruce Shell and Bill Cherry were reappointed for four-year terms. Shell by the New Hanover County Board of Education and Cherry by the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners.

“I am happy to have Mr. Shell and Mr. Cherry on our board again,” said Jim Morton, CFCC president. “Their efforts have truly helped to advance the mission of Cape Fear Community College and I look forward to continuing that work. I appreciate their expertise, time, and dedication.”

Moreover, Mr. Mat White has completed his four-year term with the Cape Fear Community College Board of Trustees.

“I sincerely appreciate all that Mat White has done for Cape Fear Community College,” said Morton. “We will certainly miss his leadership and guidance. He will always be an important part of the Sea Devil family.”

