Today

Trail Trot: Hammocks Beach State Park, Swansboro, 8:30 a.m. Sundays. 910-326-2600. Come out to the park every Sunday and challenge yourself with how many miles you can walk in a year.

Blood drive: Enon Chapel Baptist Church, 333 Freedom Way, Midway Park, 2 to 7 p.m. July 28.

Church anniversary service: Christian Faith United Church, 1148 Wood Road, Midway Park, 11 a.m. July 28. Speaker the Rev. Michael Montford.

Parents Day: Onslow County Public Library, 58 Doris Ave., 2 p.m. July 28. Celebrate Parent’s Day with relay races and games from your family reunion.

SwanFest: Pug Pavilion at Olde Towne Square, Swansboro, 6 p.m. July 28. Bring lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the music of the Reindl Brothers and 4Everall.

July 29

Kids Kayaking Camp orientation: Hammocks Beach State Park, Swansboro, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 29. Registration required 910-326-4881. Class teaches junior kayakers paddling skill/rescue techniques to be more comfortable on the water. All equipment provided.

Take Off Pounds Sensibly meetings: 9 a.m. Mondays Onslow Multipurpose Complex, 9 a.m. Mondays, 4024 Richlands Highway, Jacksonville. Swansboro First Baptist Church, weigh-ins at 10 a.m. meeting follows.

Summer Meal program: Onslow County Public Library, 58 Doris Ave., 1 to 2:30 p.m. July 29 and 31. Free lunch to children under 18 years. Meals must be eaten at the library.

Democratic precinct organizational meeting: Little Zion AMEZ Church, 120 Zion Lane in Sneads Ferry, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. July 29. 910-327-2589. Organizing the Sneads Ferry democratic precinct No. 18.