1. Homeless Stand Down: The city of Fayetteville is partnering with the VA Medical Center and Volunteers of America for the annual Community & Veterans Homeless Stand Down on Aug. 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Festival Park. The Fayetteville Area System of Transit will provide transportation to and from the park. There will be medical screenings, free haircuts and manicures, and information about numerous services. Veterans are asked to bring their VA card or DD214. Lunch will be served. For more information, call 910-488-2120, ext. 7744.

2. Pet adoptions: Today is the last day the Harnett County Animal Shelter is waiving its pet adoption fees. The waiver includes all regular adoption fees, with the exception of an $18 charge for medicine for the adopted pet. The Animal Shelter will be open for adoptions today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To see the animals available for adoption, go to harnett.org/ac/animals-for-adoption.asp. For more information on adopting an animal, contact Harnett County Animal Services at 910-814-2952.

3. Blood drive: The Fayetteville VA Health Care Center is teaming up with the Cape Fear Valley Blood Donor Center for a blood drive Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the VA outpatient clinic, 7300 S. Raeford Road. Donors should bring a valid government-issued photo ID, a list of medications they are taking and a list of places they have visited outside of the U.S. in the past three years. Donation appointments will help reduce the time it takes to donate. To sign up, email Jeffrey Latta at Jeffrey.Latta@va.gov; or go to savingliveslocally.org and search by sponsor code M840.

