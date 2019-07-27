Schaefer, Truliant CEO,

announces retirement

WINSTON-SALEM — Marc Schaefer has announced he will retire as chief executive officer of Truliant Federal Credit Union at the end of 2019.

Truliant President Todd Hall will become president and CEO on Jan. 1, 2020.

“As he approaches retirement, we celebrate the far-reaching impact of Marc’s work for Truliant and the greater credit union movement. He has labored tirelessly to create a unique organization that people love, and consistently taken it to greater heights,” Hall said. “An outstanding leader, we applaud Marc’s vision, his imprint on advocacy, culture, community and growth, as well as his work as a champion for credit unions worldwide.”

Schaefer joined Truliant in 1995, having previously served as president and CEO of FDIC Employees FCU, now NASA Federal Credit Union. He served as president and CEO of Truliant until 2018 and is currently its chief executive officer.

With a list of industry achievements spanning three decades, Schaefer’s career includes transformative efforts that helped reshape, focus and strengthen the credit union movement.

Prominent among them is his leadership during the multi-year fight to modernize credit union membership rules in the late 1990s. Schaefer was integral to building support for the passage of HR 1151, the Credit Union Membership Access Act, passed by Congress and signed into law in 1998, which codified membership rules at a national level following a lengthy court battle. Shortly thereafter, Schaefer presided over then AT&T Family Federal Credit Union’s name change to Truliant Federal Credit Union.

In 1995, when Schaefer joined Truliant, the credit union had $400 million in assets, 110,000 member-owners and 422 employees. Currently, the $2.57 billion credit union has more than 240,000 members and 33 Member Financial Centers in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

Other notable achievements under his leadership include the credit union’s 2004 merger with Victory Masonic Mutual Credit Union in Winston-Salem, the oldest black-owned credit union in North Carolina. It later led to opening a Truliant location in the city’s downtown, an early downtown revitalization effort.

Schaefer has been a frequent speaker at credit union conferences and symposiums and has testified before the Senate Banking Committee and before the House Subcommittee on Financial Institutions and Consumer Credit of the Committee on Financial Services House Financial Services.

EMS base in Trinity

to open Aug. 1

TRINITY — The public is invited to the grand opening of the Randolph County Emergency Services Trinity base on Thursday, Aug. 1, from 10 a.m.-noon. The event, at Randolph County EMS, 6117 Kennedy Road, Trinity, will start with a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m.

Opening remarks will be presented by Randolph County Commissioner Darrell Frye. Light refreshments will be served.

For more information, call the Archdale-Trinity Chamber at 336-434-2073.

Qorvo to webcast

earnings call on Aug. 1

GREENSBORO — Qorvo (Nasdaq: QRVO), a leading provider of innovative RF solutions that connect the world, will host a conference call to review fiscal 2020 first quarter financial results on Thursday, Aug. 1, at 5 p.m. The conference call will be webcast live on the company's website at http://www.qorvo.com under “Investors."

A telephone playback of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the call’s completion and can be accessed by dialing 719-457-0820 and using the passcode 9320794. The playback will be available through the close of business Thursday, Aug. 8.

Qorvo will distribute fiscal 2020 first quarter financial results at approximately 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1.