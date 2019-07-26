A federal court has ended a lawsuit by a former student against Elon University who was suspended after a fight with the son of a major donor, saying the university was not bound by its student handbook.

“(A)bsent an allegation of an enforceable contract explicitly including or incorporating policies outlined in a college handbook, a student cannot premise a breach of contract claim on those policies and procedures,” reads the opinion of Judge William Osteen Jr. of the U.S. District Court of the Middle District of North Carolina.

Massachusetts resident and former Elon student Samuel Shaw claims Elon didn’t follow the disciplinary procedures laid out in its student handbook after he fought with Spencer Schar in October 2017. Shaw was suspended for a year, according to his suit, while Schar was given a lighter punishment.

Schar is the son of Dwight and Martha Schar, who donated $12 million to the university in 2014 and have the university’s 161,000-square-foot, 5,100-seat Schar Center named after them, as well as Schar Hall, the new communications building. Spencer Schar was on the list of candidates for Bachelor’s degrees in Elon’s 2019 commencement program.

Shaw sued the university for breach of contract, claiming the relationship between students and the university is essentially a contract, part of that contract is a fair student-conduct process, and that failure to follow its own procedures denied Shaw the benefits of his education and damaged his reputation.

Elon released a statement on the court’s ruling.

“Elon University is pleased with the decision by the U.S. District Court to dismiss this litigation. The court ruled that Mr. Shaw ‘alleges no plausible facts to support his conclusion that Elon failed to base its decision upon a preponderance of the evidence.’ Moreover, the court noted that Mr. Shaw ‘received the disciplinary process set forth in the Student Handbook,’ including the student rights provided in it. The court’s ruling also follows legal precedent about student conduct codes and handbooks.”

On Oct. 20, 2017, according to Shaw’s suit, he had not been drinking and was riding with a friend, Nick Marano, who was acting as a designated driver around campus. Another friend, Nate Joslin, called and asked them to pick up a man who was drunk and allegedly had assaulted two women. With a third student, Andrew Dewdney, they went to pick up the drunken student.

That student, later identified as Spencer Schar, punched Joslin while he wasn’t looking, according to Shaw’s suit, knocking him to the ground bleeding. Shaw, claiming he thought Joslin was in danger, tackled and hit Schar. The group then subdued Schar and took him home, according to the suit.

Shaw’s argument was that Elon didn’t follow the timeline of the disciplinary process in the student handbook, didn’t consider all relevant evidence, and didn’t apply procedures consistently. The handbook said disciplinary investigations are “typically” done within seven days, and most formal hearings are done within 30 days, while Shaw wasn’t notified of his hearing until 29 days after the incident and conducted the formal hearing 55 days after.

The court, following North Carolina law up to a point, found contacts require both parties to knowingly enter the contract, so had Shaw signed an agreement like an honor code or code of conduct, as happened in another case cited in the opinion, Shaw would have had a better claim.

The student handbook also explicitly says its disciplinary procedures are “flexible” and the language in it was “aspirational,” according to the opinion.

“Elon’s procedures are couched in language that avoids any commitment by Elon to follow rigid procedures,” the judge writes.

The investigator also questioned witnesses, while Shaw admitted to an act of violence and did not provide evidence that Schar got a lighter punishment, according to the opinion.

Shaw’s lawyer, Philip Paine, had no comment about the court’s decision.

Reporter Isaac Groves can be reached at igroves@thetimesnews.com or 336-506-3045. Follow him on Twitter at @tnigroves.