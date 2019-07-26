A fugitive in a Fayetteville murder case was found shot to death early Friday near the 2100 block of Murchison Road.

The fugitive was Marcus A. Guion, 30, of the 200 block of Windsor Drive. Guion was wanted in the June 26 death of Michael Beale. Beale had been shot to death on Henry Street.

As of Friday afternoon no one had been arrested in Guion’s death. Officer Jeremy Strickland, a police spokesman, said homicide detectives are investigating to figure out whether Guion’s death has a connection to Beale’s.

Police were called to the 2100 block of Murchison Road about 4:43 a.m. Friday in reference to shots being fired, a Police Department news release says. When they arrived, they were directed toward a wood line, where they found an unresponsive man who had been shot, the release says.

Officers began life-saving measures and called for medical personnel, but Guion was pronounced dead at the scene, the release says.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact detectives.

The Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crimestoppers program is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information submitted to Crimestoppers that leads to an arrest. Contact Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.

