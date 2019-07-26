Starbucks is about as good an office space to bring clients to as any, so long as you don’t mind the sporadic screaming of blenders or the call of baristas for people who, until that moment, had probably been listening in on your consultation.

Business owner Bebe Myers knows the grisly details of bringing clients to Starbucks -- she spent many meetings there trying to accommodate her Gastonia clients since she’s based in Charlotte. The lack of privacy took away from the intimate experience Myers hoped to provide.

This went on until she met Kiamesha Young, the owner of Y3 Workbar in Gastonia, through a mutual friend, and took an interest in Young’s co-working space. Myers decided to move her strategic coaching company, The Creative Catalyst, to the Workbar about four months ago.

“I feel a lot more confident bringing my clients to a closed space where they feel comfortable,” said Myers. “The style is phenomenal, the layout is perfect, it's a great location right off the highway, it couldn't have been a more perfect place for my clientele.”

Gastonia has seen the rise of at least two new co-working spaces this year: Y3 Workbar located 365 N. New Hope Road and 318 Coworking located at 318 S. South St. These are shared office spaces where entrepreneurs can become members, gaining access to private meeting rooms and other office amenities like printing, mail service, and most importantly, free coffee.

Myers and other members of these new co-working spaces have seen major differences in their work lives since joining, they say.

Ivey Barnes, the owner of Black Business Social, has been at Y3 Workbar since March. Barnes met Young through a mutual friend and was initially drawn to the Workbar because of its atmosphere, he says.

“Everybody’s friendly with each other -- it's kind of like a little community,” he said. “The culture there is very conducive for doing business and sparking new ideas.”

In regards to any downsides of the shared workspace, Barnes couldn’t think of one. Instead, he listed reasons why he views the shared workspace as preferable to an independent office.

“You're paying a lot cheaper versus having to rent out your whole office space, yet you still have privacy if you need it,” he said. “You still have all the same resources like computers, faxing capabilities, a phone booth room -- you actually have more than what you would generally have in a standard office.”

Life coach Angie Stegall, who has generally worked from home in the past, recently joined 318 Coworking because she needed a space free of distraction.

“I will undoubtedly say that I am much more productive being here because there are far fewer interruptions,” said Stegall.

Among other advantages of the co-working space, she mentioned reliable Wi-Fi, comfortable seats, lots of windows, and a conference room that seats 12. The office also keeps stock of free coffee, water, and cookies, she said.

Mentioned by Barnes, Myers, and Stegall as a huge benefit of the office spaces, the co-working aspect seems to be popular among entrepreneurs.

“Being around others is a real bonus -- you get a lot of energy from other entrepreneurs,” said Stegall.

Isabel Stellato, a graduate of Ashbrook High School, is a rising sophomore at UNC Chapel Hill, where she is studying journalism. She is doing a summer internship at The Gazette.