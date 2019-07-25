When the weather reaches well over 90 degrees and the humidity is high, your body can handle only so much. Many people in Wilmington enjoy the beach and many outdoor activities, but the heat of summer can be a real danger if you don’t take proper precautions.

Dr. Ryan Jordanhazy is the ER medical director at Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, and he has some important information you should know about heat stroke.

1. Heat stroke can be life threatening

Excessively warm weather-related illnesses include heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Heat cramps and heat exhaustion are less severe than heat stroke; for example, heat cramps might include mild dizziness and over-sweating, says Jordanhazy. Heat exhaustion is more serious, including symptoms such as muscle cramping and light-headedness. Lastly, heat stroke causes the most dangerous effects on the body. According to Jordanhazy, heat stroke causes possible vomiting, fainting, and an altered mental state. Hospitalization is needed to treat heat stroke, as symptoms are very dangerous.

2. Heat stroke typically occurs with a high heat index

According to the National Weather Service, the heat index is an indication of how hot it actually feels outside by combining humidity with the true outside temperature. It might be 90 degrees outside, but with a humidity level of 60 percent, it could feel like 100 degrees. Jordanhazy says that any time the heat index is over 91, you should take precautions to prevent heat stroke. “And sometimes the actual temperature outside can be in the 80s – mid-80s – but the heat index is really what matters for heat-related illness,” said Jordanhazy. A body temperature of 104 degrees is when symptoms of heat stroke begin to occur.

3. Treatment for heat stroke requires hospitalization

Hospitals aggressively treat patients with heat stroke by actively cooling the individual’s body. This includes application of ice packs under the armpits and in the groin area, using an IV with cold fluid, and nausea medication if the patient feels like they might throw up. Hospitals will check your vitals and blood work to make sure the patient is safe to leave. While patients wait for an ambulance or help, there are still other precautions one can take. “First and foremost,” said Jordanhazy, “ you have to find a place with a lower temperature, if you can.” This includes the shade, or indoors. Start to hydrate, rest, and use fanning if needed to mitigate the heat stroke’s impact while you wait. Remove any tight-fitting clothing as well, as that is a risk factor. However, while this helps, it is no substitute for hospitalization, which is needed for individuals experiencing heat stroke.

4. Heat stroke has risk factors

Besides the aforementioned tight clothing, heat stroke has other risk factors. “The biggest risk factor is age,” said Jordanhazy, “so anyone really young or really old – they generally say under 4 and over 65 – that increases your risk dramatically for heat-related illness.” Pre-existing conditions such as heart disease, hypertension, kidney issues, certain prescription drugs and dehydration can increase the risk of heat stroke when it is hot outside. Many people enjoy the outdoors while drinking alcohol, but alcohol dehydrates, which can be an issue. Be mindful of both the weather and your activities.

5. There are precautionary measures one can take to prevent heat stroke

While being outside at some point when it’s hot is inevitable, you can prepare yourself for the heat and reduce the risks of heat-related illnesses. “You definitely want to take as much shade as you can,” said Jordanhazy, “wear loose-fitting clothing to allow your body to sweat to thermoregulate, stay really, really hydrated as much as you can. Really, on days over 100, it’s not really recommended for anyone to be outside exercising or spending too much time out in the sun, unless they’re very confident they can handle it.” Remember, if you or someone else might be experiencing the symptoms of heat stroke, then call 911.