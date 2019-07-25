WILMINGTON -- Lower Cape Fear Hospice Foundation and Audi Cape Fer present Last Chance for White Pants Gala on Aug 24. The gala will be held 7 p.m.-midnight at Audi Cape Fear showroom, 255 Old Eastwood Road. Tickets are $150. Reserve tickets by Aug. 16. To purchase tickets or for sponsorship information, visit HospiceWhitePants.org or call 910-796-8099, ext. 6.

The dress will be festive white/summer attire. There will be live music by Sleeping Booty, cocktails and heavy hors d'oeuvres, complimentary valet, and a silent auction. The silent auction supports the more than one million dollars of charity care Lower Cape Fear Hospice Foundaiton provide to those in the community.

