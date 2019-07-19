On July 19, 2019 around 4:00AM the Craven County Sheriff’s Office responded to Express Vape and Tobacco Shop, located at 540 NC Highway 55 East New Bern, NC in reference to an alarm activation. When officers arrived they found the front glass door was broken. An undisclosed amount of money was taking from the business. The Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance in identifying the subjects. The suspect is described as a male subject wearing Nike shoes wearing a coat with some type of logo on the left side.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620 or Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357. Craven County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward leading to the arrest of this subject. To remain anonymous call 252-633-5141.